Gold steady as oil prices climb globally

Gold prices held firm at $4,208.46 per ounce on Friday, though the metal is set for a 0.5% weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1% to $4,237.70. Silver gained 0.5% to $57.40 after hitting a record high midweek, while platinum edged lower and palladium rose toward a weekly increase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, supported by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut that could boost crude demand. Brent settled at $63.26 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to $59.67.

