Mexican radio highlights Azerbaijan’s steps towards ensuring peace in region

ADR Network and Radio 620 AM of the Rasa information network, which has a broad audience in Mexico, aired the interviews by Mammad Talibov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico, about the steps being taken by Azerbaijan to achieve peace in the region, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

In his interviews, Ambassador Talibov provided information about the history of the already-resolved conflict, the ethnic cleansing of nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis, the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolution, the crimes committed by Armenia in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories - the purposeful destruction of civil infrastructure on a massive scale, looting, destruction, falsification, illegal transportation of cultural heritage, damage to the environment and biodiversity, and mass mining of the territories.

The ambassador also noted that Armenia, in a gross violation of the tripartite statement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in November 2020, has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and continued to lay landmines on these territories.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has already submitted a document containing five main principles for ensuring lasting peace in the region and normalizing relations with Armenia. However, Armenia still delays this process.

Ambassador Talibov also expressed gratitude for the fair stance Mexico demonstrated both during the past conflict and after the Patriotic War. The diplomat said he is convinced that Mexico, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will support the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that the international community, including Mexico, will call on Yerevan to sign a peace treaty with Baku.

Speaking about Azerbaijan-Mexico relations, the diplomat said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, during which the cooperation between the countries has been effectively continued both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

News.Az