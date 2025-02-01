Mexico and Canada consider retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday Canada would impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion ($106.5 billion) of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs, News.az reports citing Reuters.

C$30 billion would take effect from Tuesday and C$125 billion in 21 days, Trudeau told a news conference.

Trump earlier signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico starting on Tuesday except Canadian energy products, which will be subject to a 10% duty.

Trudeau warned the tariffs would hurt the United States, a long-time ally. He encouraged Canadians to buy Canadian products and vacation at home rather than in the U.S.

He said some non-tariff measures, including some relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships are being looked at.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday she ordered her economy minister to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend her country's interests, after the U.S. slapped across-the-board duties on goods coming from Mexico.

In a lengthy post on X, Sheinbaum stressed her government does not seek confrontation with its northern neighbor but collaboration and dialogue.

The leftist leader, who has repeatedly sought to calm tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, touted her government's record since she took office in October, seizing 20 million doses of deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, in addition to detaining over 10,0000 individuals tied to drug trafficking.

Trump said the tariffs against Mexico were due to the country's failure to stop fentanyl getting into the United States as well as what he describes as uncontrolled migration.

