Mexico may face crisis due to migrants

A Mexican Marine orders a group of migrants from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan off a bus at an immigration checkpoint outside the town of Viva Mexico, near Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 21, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Oliver de Ros

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico does not have the capacity to accept all the migrants from the United States who could be deported by the next American administration led by Donald Trump, and the country faces a humanitarian crisis.

Mexican experts in the field of migration who were interviewed told El Universal, News.Az reports."Mexico does not have the capacity to accommodate and guarantee social protection for migrants. The migration crisis that we have been witnessing since 2018 will only worsen. The forecasts are truly devastating because Mexico does not have the resources to provide immediate assistance to migrants, such as health care or psychological support, we will face a humanitarian crisis," Cristina Hernandez, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico's development studies program, told the publication.The specialist also called the measures taken by the Mexican authorities, which include, in particular, expanded consular support in the United States for Mexican compatriots, insufficient."The actions of the Mexican leadership are not enough. It seems that they simply do not want to irritate Donald Trump. The response must be much more decisive," Hernandez said.According to the publication's calculations, the Trump government could deport about half a million Mexicans in 2025. However, their return to the country is fraught with serious difficulties, since they do not have the documents necessary to participate in the numerous social programs of the Mexican government.In turn, the general secretary of the social movement "Power of Migrants" Avelino Mesa said that Trump's expected measures to combat migration could create an atmosphere of fear and chaos in the United States itself. As a result, hundreds of thousands of migrants who are currently in Mexico hoping to get to the United States will remain in the Latin American country.Regarding deportations, the expert pointed out that those who are already detained by American authorities and awaiting deportation may be the first to be expelled from the United States. He emphasized that the Mexican government should focus on challenging deportation decisions in court.

News.Az