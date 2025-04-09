Mexico records first human death from H5N1 bird flu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico on Tuesday logged its first human death from H5N1 avian influenza, a three-year-old girl in the northern state of Coahuila, according to the state's health minister.

Coahuila Health Minister Eliud Aguirre said the girl died early in the morning, with the infection causing multiple organ failure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

"We are monitoring all individuals who had close contact with the patient and conducting tests to determine if they are infected. So far, no one has tested positive," Aguirre added.

