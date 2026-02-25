Mexico to cut workweek to 40 hours by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s Congress has approved a bill to gradually reduce the workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030, despite resistance from labor unions.

The legislation had already passed the Senate earlier this month, where the ruling Morena party holds a strong majority. The reform aims to improve work-life balance, increase productivity, and modernize labor standards, while giving businesses time to adjust to the change, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details on the gradual implementation schedule have not yet been finalized, but the government intends for the transition to be phased in over several years, reaching the 40-hour target by 2030.

The move represents a historic shift in Mexico’s labor policies, as the country joins a growing list of nations exploring shorter workweeks without reducing pay to support worker wellbeing and economic efficiency.

