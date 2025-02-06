Mexico’s trade surplus with the U.S. hits record levels in 2024

News sources report that Mexico's trade surplus with the United States reached a record $171.809 billion in 2024, reflecting a 12.7% increase from the previous year. This surge comes amid growing scrutiny of U.S. trade policies.

Mexico and Canada together make up nearly 30% of U.S. imports, positioning them as key players in U.S. trade discussions. President Donald Trump has criticized trade imbalances, advocating for tariffs to address what he sees as disadvantages for the U.S., News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, JP Morgan indicates that many primary U.S. imports from these countries have lower than average substitution elasticity, suggesting that imposing tariffs could lead to higher domestic prices.

In 2024, the U.S. recorded trade deficits of $63.336 billion with Canada and $295.402 billion with China, with similar trends observed with Vietnam, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and the European Union.

Trump’s America First policy, with actions planned by April 1, 2025, focuses on investigating these trade deficits due to perceived economic and security implications.

Economists, however, argue that tariffs are not an effective solution for managing trade deficits. They point out that trade deficits stem from broader economic issues like fiscal deficits or imbalances between investment and savings.

The U.S. trade war with China, which began in 2018, led to a reduction in the deficit with China. However, it simultaneously increased deficits with Mexico and other Asian countries like South Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan, illustrating the complexities of using tariffs to balance trade.

Trump has also expressed concerns over Canada’s military reliance on the U.S. and its dairy supply management. He believes it negatively impacts American dairy producers through high tariffs.

The U.S.-Mexico relationship faces additional challenges with trade, immigration, and security at the forefront.

