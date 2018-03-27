MFA: "Armenian Foreign Minister has a special phobia against substantial talks"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian Foreign Minister has a special phobia against substantial talks."

"It seems that the Armenian foreign minister is disturbed by the negotiations on the subject matter conducted since the autumn of 2017," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian voiced at a press conference today.

"Because Armenia pursues a deliberate policy of holding talks for the sake of talks and imitating negotiations. Thus, Armenia has an smear aim to protract the negotiation process and continue the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories," he noted.

According to him, instead of putting an end to the occupation, which is the fundamental basis of the conflict, and withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the political and military leadership of Armenia deliberately tries to distract attention to the technical issues in negotiations.

"It is a historical fact that Armenia, as a state, was created in the ancient lands of Azerbaijan. We would recommend the political and military leadership of Armenia to look at the census statistics of the population in Tsarist Russia only in Yerevan in the early 19th century," he noted.

"The Armenian government, which is still living with the mythical and ill-fated "great Armenia", is dealing with the misery of the Armenian people through various legends, propagating territorial claims against neighboring countries and pursuing a policy of aggression," he said.

The spokesman noted that to ensure lasting peace and security in the region, the Armenian leadership must admit its responsibility for the acts committed against the state and people of Azerbaijan and comply with its obligations under the UN Charter, the norms and principles of international law and, in accordance with the requirements of UN Security Council resolutions, withdraw unconditionally from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

