MFA: Number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has increased to 303 since the end of the war in 2020

Azerbaijan again urges not to turn a blind eye to the mine threat from Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

"Today, as a result of another explosion of a mine installed by Armenia, a beekeeper was seriously injured in Kalbajar. The number of mine victims in Azerbaijan has increased to 303 since the end of the war in 2020," the ministry’s publication on Twitter says.

On July 13, around 20:00 (GMT+4), the police received information that Sahib Aliyev, who was engaged in beekeeping in the village of Chopurlu, Kalbajar district, had been injured by a landmine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident took place in the territory of the village of Seyidlar. As a result of the incident, Sahib Aliyev sustained injuries.

An investigation is currently underway.

News.Az