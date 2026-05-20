Putin and Xi agree to revive Russia–China gas pipeline plan amid expanded cooperation talks

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to renew plans for a long-delayed natural gas pipeline between the two countries, although no details or timeline for the project have been announced.

A previously agreed pipeline deal has remained stalled for years, but an aide to Putin said the two sides have now reached a “general understanding” on moving the project forward, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The announcement came as the two leaders met in Beijing, where they signed more than 20 agreements covering trade, technology and broader cooperation, alongside a declaration supporting a “multi-polar world order.”

Putin and Xi are also expected to hold further discussions over tea later, focusing on major geopolitical issues including the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, as well as relations with the United States.

Separately, commentary cited by international observers noted that China’s economic and technological support remains crucial for Russia, while Beijing is carefully balancing its ties with Moscow to avoid appearing overly aligned.

The visit also included a symbolic moment when Putin reunited with a Chinese engineer he first met 26 years ago during his initial presidential trip to China. The two embraced during their meeting in Beijing, where the engineer recalled their first encounter in Beihai Park in 2000 and accepted Putin’s invitation to visit Russia in the future.

News.Az