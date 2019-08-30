Yandex metrika counter

MFA: Reports of delivering Israeli drones to Azerbaijan to attack Iraq, Iran false

"We note with regret that completely unfounded information on the delivery of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan with the aim of attacking Iraq and Iran continues to be distributed by some foreign media resources", Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

“We firmly refute this information, which has no basis and intended to disinformation,” she said.

