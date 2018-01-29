MFA: We do not need to comment on the recurrent statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister

Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev has said the following in response to media inquiries.

"We do not need to comment on the recurrent statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister.

It is difficult to understand whether the Armenian Foreign Minister is trying to deceive the international community or the Armenian people. People who are deeply involved in the issue know that all his statements are completely beyond reality. His speech is nothing but hypocrisy and false emotion.

The issue of raising the number of field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office is directly dependent on substantive and logical negotiations. Many logical negotiations on the settlement of the conflict were held in Krakow.

It's easy to understand why Armenia is in the current political, economic and demographic crisis when it comes to such performances. The Armenian people must see who is in the leadership of the country and draw an appropriate conclusion."

News.Az

