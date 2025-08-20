Baku Initiative Group slams France for continued colonial policy in New Caledonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has criticized France for maintaining colonial policies in New Caledonia under the Bougival Accord.

In a statement, the BIG noted that the Bougival Accord contradicts the principles of the Kanak people’s struggle for independence, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The BIG statement mentioned that representatives of Kanak independence movements and the French government signed the agreement on July 12, 2025, to maintain New Caledonia under colonial control.

The group emphasized that at the 45th Congress of the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), the Bougival Accord was firmly rejected, with delegates affirming the 1998 Nouméa Accord as the legal foundation for New Caledonia’s decolonization and declaring the Bougival Accord inconsistent with it. The FLNKS plans to declare independence within the framework of the "Kanaki Accord," which will serve as a roadmap for New Caledonia’s transition to full sovereignty between 2025 and 2030, while defining temporary relations with France.

The FLNKS emphasized on social media that the Bujival agreement had been peacefully rejected, underlining the importance of proudly displaying the movement’s symbols and maintaining unity: “The unity and determination of the Kanak people will remain unchanged, and the struggle for the defense of their common future will continue."

BIG’s statement criticized France for applying pressure through the agreement. “During his visit to New Caledonia from August 19-23, French Overseas Minister Manuel Valls announced plans to begin discussions on revising the Bujival Accord.

Valls said that failure to implement the agreement could expose New Caledonia to political, economic, and social risks. His assertion that 'there is no alternative' to the Bougival Accord has been widely perceived locally as an act of coercion and undue pressure.

A meeting of the Bougival Accord’s drafting committee is scheduled for August 21, 2025, where Valls is expected to provide comments and propose further amendments. Despite the clear stance of the Kanak people, this effort is viewed as a continuation of France’s attempts to impose the agreement," the statement added.

"These recent steps by France completely contradict the principles of international law and should be evaluated as a continuation of an unacceptable colonial policy. The fundamental principles of international law and UN resolutions mandate that the future of the Kanak people must be ensured through complete independence, not through concessions or false agreements," the statement concluded.

