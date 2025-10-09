Microsoft outage eases after impacting thousands of users

+ ↺ − 16 px

An outage that disrupted Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) suite of productivity software on Thursday has largely subsided, according to tracking site Downdetector.com.

The number of users reporting issues with Microsoft 365 had fallen to over 1,500 as of 3.07 p.m. ET, compared with 17,000 earlier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Microsoft 365 said it had rerouted the impacted traffic to healthy infrastructure and is seeing improvements to service health, on its status page on X.

Initial reports showed issues accessing Microsoft Teams and Exchange Online.

News.Az