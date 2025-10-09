Verizon outages disrupt service across US

Verizon has warned that service restoration in parts of New Jersey and New York City may not be completed until Friday, News.Az reports, citing US media.

A spike in Verizon outages started around 12:07 a.m. today and continue this afternoon, affecting customers in New Jersey, New York State, New York City, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Georgia, according to Downdetector.

Customers have described their 5G cell phones as stuck on "SOS" mode, while others have reported phone calls abruptly ending and wireless internet connectivity issues.

Verizon acknowledged there is a "known issue," telling affected customers that "data, voice, text and wireless home internet are limited" in areas across the New Jersey and New York region.

Here's what we know on restoration times and how you can check the Verizon outage map in your area.

To check if Verizon is out in your area, input your address using Verizon's "Check Network Status." Verizon will then provide details on when the service disruption started in your area and an estimated time of restoration.

In North Jersey, some customers were told an estimated time to restore service was 1:11 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 10.

Customers have reported connectivity issues with Verizon's internet, or Verizon Fios, since yesterday, Oct. 8, 2025. Verizon is working to restore that as well as data, text, voice and other services.