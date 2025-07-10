Microsoft Outlook down: Users unable to access emails

Taking to social media, several Microsoft users have expressed their frustration with the platform as well as a lack of information regarding the issue.

At the time of writing, the official Microsoft Outlook social media profile hadn’t shared an update regarding the reported technical issues

“Seems Outlook has been down globally for multiple hours. Can't log in on desktop or web or app. And no word yet from @Outlook or @Microsoft. Did you guys fire the social media manager who should be reporting on global outages to keep users informed? Or perhaps haven't trained AI yet on how to do that?” wrote one account.

The latest technical issue comes just two months after Microsoft Outlook profiles were locked out of their inboxes yet again, with users receiving a ‘500 Internal Server Error’.