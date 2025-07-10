Microsoft Outlook down: Users unable to access emails
Microsoft Outlook is currently down, leaving millions of users unable to access their emails.
According to Down Detector, hundreds of people have reported issues throughout the morning, with most reporting login and server connection issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
It’s understood that this is a global issue that impacts Microsoft Outlook and Hotmail users around the world on desktop and mobile devices. However, other Microsoft products such as Microsoft 365, Skype and Teams is reportedly operating as normal.
According to a notification shared by a Microsoft user, “users may be unable to access their mailbox using any connection method.”
Microsoft’s service update also reads: “We're having issues, but we're working on it.”
Another service update from Microsoft then read: “We’ve determined the cause of the issue and have started deployment of a fix. We expect the fix to take an extended period following our safe change management process.”
Taking to social media, several Microsoft users have expressed their frustration with the platform as well as a lack of information regarding the issue.
At the time of writing, the official Microsoft Outlook social media profile hadn’t shared an update regarding the reported technical issues
“Seems Outlook has been down globally for multiple hours. Can't log in on desktop or web or app. And no word yet from @Outlook or @Microsoft. Did you guys fire the social media manager who should be reporting on global outages to keep users informed? Or perhaps haven't trained AI yet on how to do that?” wrote one account.
The latest technical issue comes just two months after Microsoft Outlook profiles were locked out of their inboxes yet again, with users receiving a ‘500 Internal Server Error’.
At the time, a spokesperson for the platform revealed that a recent update triggered the problem, but tech teams were quickly able to recover the system.
"We determined that a recent change caused this problem. We deployed a fix and have validated that service has been restored,” a representative told Bloomberg in May.