Microsoft partners with Anthropic to launch Copilot Cowork

Microsoft is integrating Anthropic’s AI technology into its Copilot service with the launch of Copilot Cowork, a tool designed to handle complex tasks such as app creation, spreadsheet building, and data organization with minimal human input. The move comes as demand for autonomous AI agents grows, weeks after Anthropic’s new tools triggered a selloff in software stocks.

Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft’s AI-at-Work initiatives, said the company emphasizes security and data control. “We work only in a cloud environment and only on behalf of the user, so you know exactly what information Copilot Cowork can access,” he explained. Unlike other AI tools that operate locally, Microsoft aims to reassure enterprise customers who are cautious about deploying AI without safeguards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Copilot Cowork is currently in testing and will be available to early-access users later this month. Some usage will be included in Microsoft’s $30-per-user M365 Copilot subscription, with additional usage available for purchase. Microsoft also announced it will make Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet models available to M365 Copilot users, expanding beyond its previous reliance on OpenAI’s GPT models.

The partnership strengthens Microsoft’s ties with Anthropic while addressing investor concerns about the company’s dependence on OpenAI, which accounts for nearly 45% of Microsoft’s cloud business contract backlog.

