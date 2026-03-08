Qatar Airways repatriates stranded passengers from Doha to five European destinations
Source: Reuters
All six schedulled Qatar Airways flights landed safely in Doha from Paris, Madrid, London, Frankfurt, Rome and Bangkok. It was the first group of inbound flights since Qatar closed its airspace over the war in Iran that affected the country.
The airline reiterated on Sunday that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
It also said that the airline completed repatriation flights today from Doha to Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London and Zurich.
On Tuesday, it plans to bring passengers whose final destination is Doha from Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Zurich and Muscat.
By Faig Mahmudov