Microsoft reveals Forza Horizon 6 setting and release year

Microsoft has announced that the next installment of its popular racing series, Forza Horizon 6, will take players to Japan and is scheduled for release in 2026.

The news was revealed in a post on Instagram, just hours ahead of the Xbox showcase at the Tokyo Game Show, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The post shows a brief teaser for Forza Horizon 6, confirming its setting and release year. "The Horizon Festival is heading to Japan," reads a caption. "Coming 2026. Wishlist now!" Logos confirm the game will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, and unsurprisingly also launch on Xbox Game Pass.

While today's announcement looks to have gone live a little early, nothing from today's announcement comes as much of a surprise. Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer previously confirmed a fresh entry in the Forza series would launch in 2026, and with Forza Motorsport's team reportedly gutted in the company's recent layoffs, it seemed obvious this referred to a fresh Forza Horizon entry instead.

Forza fans have also had their eye on Japan for a while, as well — particularly after a teasing social media post last month from a car import company connected to the game.

