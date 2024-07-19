Microsoft says underlying cause of global outages fixed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft announced that the root cause of a recent global IT outages has been resolved, although some Microsoft 365 cloud platform systems may still experience issues.

"The underlying cause of the issue has been fixed and several Microsoft 365 apps and services have been restored to full functionality. Residual impact is still affecting some Microsoft 365 apps and services, and Microsoft 365 engineering are continuing to conduct additional mitigation actions to provide relief," the company said in a statement on the X social network, News.Az reports.Throughout the day, there were reports of outages affecting Windows-based computer devices worldwide. Disruptions were reported by leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets, and companies across various industries.CrowdStrike, an American developer of information security solutions, confirmed a connection between a recent update of its antivirus software and the widespread failures in the Windows operating system. According to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, the problem has been identified, and the process of fixing it has begun.

News.Az