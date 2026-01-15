Microsoft signs record soil carbon credit deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft has agreed to buy a record 2.85 million soil carbon credits from Indigo Carbon over 12 years as the tech giant pushes to become carbon negative by 2030, even as emissions rise due to AI demand.

The credits are tied to regenerative agriculture in the United States. A person familiar with the deal said it is valued between $171 million and $228 million based on historic pricing of $60–$80 per ton, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft is already the world’s biggest buyer of carbon removal credits. The agreement surpasses its 2.6 million-credit purchase last year from Agoro Carbon and underscores growing demand for soil-based carbon projects.

Indigo works with farmers to adopt practices that store carbon in soil, with growers receiving most of the revenue from credit sales. Advocates see soil carbon removal as a key tool for slowing global warming, though critics warn of challenges around measurement and permanence.

