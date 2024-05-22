Middle Corridor to support regional goals for connectivity - CPC President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Further support of projects such as the Middle Corridor not only will boost political and economic relations within the region, but also will support regional goals for connectivity, said Efgan Nifti, President of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) during the 8th Trans-Caspian Forum in Washington, D.C., News.az reports.



He noted that the developments witnessed in the Caspian region in the last 12 months have been remarkable.These include progress in the development of the Middle Corridor, ongoing reconciliation steps between Armenia and Azerbaijan, heightened levels of engagement and investment from a diverse array of global donors, the enduring ramifications of the war in Ukraine, challenges posed by climate crises, matters concerning Black Sea security, the ongoing energy transition, and the increasing significance of critical minerals, added Nifti.CPC President Nifti highlighted that Russian trade routes are hampered by sanctions while maritime trade is constricted by hostilities in the Middle East."The need for diversification of trade routes is obvious. This has injected new momentum into the development of regional transport connectivity in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Further support of projects such as the Middle Corridor not only will boost political and economic relations within the region, but also will support regional goals for connectivity, energy diversification, and long-term development,” he said.The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

News.Az