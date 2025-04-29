Mike Peters, The Alarm singer, dies aged 66

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mike Peters, front man of Welsh rockers The Alarm and a long-standing cancer campaigner and fundraiser, has died aged 66, News.Az reports, citing BBC .

His band was formed in 1981 in Rhyl, Denbighshire, out of the punk era and had a top 20 hit, Sixty Eight Guns, two years later.

It typified an anthemic style of song but their unpretentious and down-to-earth approach earned loyal followings on both sides of the Atlantic.

Peters lived with blood cancer for 30 years, following his diagnosis of lymphoma in 1995, and later having chronic lymphocytic leukaemia twice.

He was born in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, and lived in Dyserth with his wife of 39 years, Jules - who had fought her own cancer battle - and their sons Dylan, 20 and Evan, 18.

He was awarded the MBE in 2019 for his services to cancer care.

Peters - who had worked in the computer department for Kwik Save supermarket - had started band The Toilets in Rhyl in 1977, after seeing the Sex Pistols play in Chester.

After various changes of line-up, notably the introduction of guitarist Dave Sharp, and changes of name, The Alarm played their first gig in Prestatyn in 1981.

They would go on to sell an estimated five million records and also become the first Welsh musicians since Tom Jones and Bonnie Tyler to crack America.

Thanks to a support slot with U2 on their 1983 US tour, The Alarm gained a transatlantic following - not an inconsiderable achievement.

Their debut album Declaration was released in 1984. As well as Sixty Eight Guns, it also included another favourite, Blaze of Glory.

The band had honed their live performances by extensive touring, and were also reliable "go-to" support choice for big names - which included Bob Dylan, Queen and U2 again - including an appreciative crowd at Cardiff's National Stadium in 1987.

Despite their travels, The Alarm still had strong bonds with their homeland and Peters was able to live quietly in north Wales.

The band also released a Welsh-language version of their 1989 album Change, called Newid.

