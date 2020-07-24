Mike Tyson to make comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. in September

Retired heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will face fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles in September. Tyson, who is now 54, retired 15 years ago, while Jones Jr, 51, retired in 2018. The pair confirmed the fight on a video call, Sputnik reports.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has confirmed that he will be returning to the boxing ring to fight ex four-weight champion Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, 54, who retired in 2005, will face Jones Jr, 51, on 12 September in Los Angeles in an eight-round exhibition. The fight will be broadcast on a pay-per-view basis.

Tyson started competing as a professional boxer in 1985 and claimed the title of world’s youngest ever heavyweight champion the following year at the age of 20.

Jones Jr, who holds dual American and Russian citizenship, was active in the boxing world from 1989 to 2018.

Tyson took to Twitter to confirm the comeback fight, saying “I. AM. BACK.”

