Renowned Polish coach Jacek Magiera dies aged 49

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Renowned Polish football coach Jacek Magiera has passed away at the age of 49, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Magiera died after collapsing while on a morning run.

Magiera – who had been the assistant head coach for the Polish national team since last July – was rushed to the Military Clinical Hospital in Wroclaw but could not be saved.

The Polish Football Association released a statement on Friday morning to confirm his death.

It read: “The Polish Football Association has received with deep sadness and immense regret the news of the death of Jacek Magiera, the assistant coach of the Polish national team.

“The PZPN extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Jacek Magiera.

“At the same time, we ask that the privacy and peace of his loved ones be respected during this very difficult time.”

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza also offered condolences with a statement of his own.

He said: “With great sadness and disbelief, I received the news of Jacek Magiera’s death.

“It is difficult to find the right words in the face of such a sudden and completely unexpected loss.

“Jacek was an exceptional footballer, an excellent coach, but above all, a very good man on whom one could always rely.

“I wish to extend my condolences to the family and loved ones.

“At the same time, I appeal to the media and all commentators to respect the privacy of the family immersed in mourning.”

Magiera spent his coaching career in Poland and notably managed Legia Warsaw in their 2016-17 Champions League campaign.

During that time, the club held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw and beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 at home.

But they did not progress to the knockouts after losing three of the five games.

Magiera also coached Zaglebie Sosnowiec, Slask Wroclaw and Poland’s youth teams during his career.

And as a player, he starred for the likes of Rakow Czestochowa, Legia Warsaw and Cracovia.

Legia Warsaw released a statement after learning of the former centre-back’s death on Friday morning.

News.Az