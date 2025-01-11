Milan railway chaos likely caused by two trains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two trains allegedly caused the malfunction of the Milan railway network Saturday that had nationwide repercussions, News.az reports citing foreign media

Police said the malfunction was accidental and was not caused by sabotage.According to preliminary information, a high speed train at Milan's Central Station, shortly after 7 am, damaged the overhead line with its pantograph.A train travelling on the same line created further damage, said well-informed sources.Meanwhile, rail company Trenitalia said it would fully reimburse travellers who had to cancel their trips due to the malfunction.

News.Az