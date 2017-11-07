Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Annual Plan approved by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military attachés accredited to the R

First, the military attachés representing 11 countries were presented a general briefing on the military unit of the Naval Forces and the history of its establishment.



Then the guests were familiarized with the conditions created in the military unit for the military personnel, and visited study rooms. Later on, the guests watched the military personnel training.



The attachés expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for organizing the event.

News.Az

