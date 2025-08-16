President Ilham Aliyev honors State Border Service personnel with awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed decrees to award personnel of the State Border Service, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Under the decrees, for their distinguished service in ensuring the protection of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan, preserving territorial integrity and fulfilling the tasks assigned to the border protection authorities, one person was awarded the “Azerbaijan Flag” Order, two individuals received the 3rd-degree “Reshadat” Order, two individuals were awarded the 2nd-degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order, one person received the 3rd-degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order, 11 individuals were awarded the “For the Motherland” Medal, two individuals received the “For Bravery” Medal, and 50 individuals were awarded the “For Military Service” Medal.

By another decree of the head of state, one person was granted the military rank of “Lieutenant General,” and two individuals were awarded the rank of “Major General.”

News.Az