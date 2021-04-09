Military jet trainer crashes in western Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish military jet trainer crashed on Friday in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, the two pilots of the KT-1 type plane that crashed during its regular training flight were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams.

The plane had taken off from the 2nd Main Airbase of the Turkish Air Force and crashed off the coast of the Foca district of western Izmir province, Anadolu Agency reported.

