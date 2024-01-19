Military police organize high-level service activities in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military Police units of the Azerbaijan Army organize high-level service activities in the settlements and troops’ deployment areas in the liberated territories, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

These units patrol checkpoints, including newly established stationary and mobile posts, check and register personnel, register equipment entering the area, direct the movement of military vehicles.

Besides, the convoys of the Azerbaijani Army units moving to deployment areas are accompanied in order to ensure their safe movement, as well as, the conduct of troops’ service and 24-hour combat duty by military personnel in accordance with the daily routine rules is monitored.

News.Az