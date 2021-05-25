Milli Majlis adopts law on establishment of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has adopted a law on the establishment of the country’s embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the city of Sarajevo.

The draft law “On the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina, (the city of Sarajevo)” was unanimously adopted at the plenary session of the Parliament after discussions.

