Millie Bobby Brown says daughter’s story “is hers alone to tell”

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, 21, says she’s determined to protect her daughter’s privacy after revealing that she and husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Stranger Things star said she wants her child to decide for herself when and how to share her story, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to share it herself,” Brown said. “It’s not my place to put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

Brown, who rose to fame at age 10, admitted her early exposure to fame made her cautious about public attention. She and Bongiovi, who married in May 2024, now live quietly on a farm in Georgia, where Brown says their days are filled with “cuddles, laughter, and love.”

Though fans are eager for more details, the actress insists she won’t reveal her daughter’s name or photos.

“As her parents, it’s our job to protect her,” she said simply.

For Brown, motherhood has brought new perspective: “The smaller things in life are so much more precious.”

News.Az