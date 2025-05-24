Yandex metrika counter

Minifootball World Cup: Azerbaijan beat Slovenia 4-0
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Slovenia in their second Group A match at the Minifootball World Cup.

The goals for Azerbaijan were scored by Elvin Alizade, Mirmehdi Rzayev, Khatai Baghirov, and Kamran Abdullazade, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan will face Mauritania in their next match on May 25.


