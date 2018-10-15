Minister: $250 bn invested in Azerbaijan`s economy since 2003
“Around $250 billion has been invested in the economy of Azerbaijan from 2003 to 2018, half of which has been foreign investment,” said Economy Minister Shahin
“60 percent of the total investment volume has been channeled into the development of the non-oil sector,” he added.
