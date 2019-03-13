Minister: 26 Saudi companies operate in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There are as many as 26 Saudi Arabian companies in Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

He hailed relations between the two countries’ business communities. Mustafayev said Saudi companies have invested $370 million in Azerbaijan`s economy so far, according to AzerTag.

“Through the successful financial cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development, we have constructed schools, canals, and roads and are now implementing a project of reconstruction of water supply and sanitation systems,” the minister said.

Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan welcomes the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s proposal to establish a joint business council with Azerbaijan with the aim of developing bilateral relations in a variety of areas.

News.Az

