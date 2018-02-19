Minister: Azerbaijan eyes to achieve maximum economic interaction with Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have great potential for trade and economic cooperation, the Pakistani media quoted the country’s president Mamnoon Hussain Feb. 19.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov in Pakistan, the president noted that both countries must make efforts to use this potential, Trend reports.

President Hussain also stressed the need to create mutual trade and industrial delegations.

The Pakistani president also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that Pakistan respects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and supports the country in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

In his turn, Sharifov noted that both countries share one position on regional and international issues and support each other on international platforms, which reflects close and fraternal ties between the countries.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan also supports Pakistan in the issue of Kashmir, and noted the need to resolve this conflict within the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Sharifov added that Azerbaijan wants to achieve maximum economic interaction with Pakistan.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $8.25 million in 2017, of which more than $1.8 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani goods to Pakistan, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

