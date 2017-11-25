Minister: Azerbaijan – reliable partner on ensuring global energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become a reliable partner, contributing to global energy security, said the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He made the remarks at the fourth meeting of members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, according to a message from the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

He reminded that for the first time in the world, namely Azerbaijan started producing hydrocarbons both on land and in the sea, Trend reports.

After gaining its independence, continued Shahbazov, Azerbaijan became an initiator of regional and global strategically important energy projects.

The minister noted that this is confirmed by such projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa oil pipelines.

The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor transnational energy project will allow Azerbaijani gas to enter the European markets and play an important role in ensuring the energy security of the continent, said Shahbazov.

As part of his visit to Bolivia, the Azerbaijani minister also met with his Bolivian counterpart Luis Alberto Sanchez and other participants of the forum.

New.Az

News.Az