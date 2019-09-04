Minister: Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CCTS countries up

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-July 2019, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) increased by 32 percent, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with the CCTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

The minister added that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CCTS countries increased by 29 percent in 2018.

Mustafayev also noted that it is planned to open a trade house of Azerbaijan in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of economic cooperation, possibilities for its expansion as well as for the creation of a joint investment fund and a chamber of commerce.

An exchange of views also took place on the upcoming CCTS Summit, which will be held in Azerbaijan in October 2019. It was noted that the summit will serve to expand economic relations and create new opportunities for the development of cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises.

News.Az

News.Az