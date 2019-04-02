Minister: Bosnia and Herzegovina working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bosnia and Herzegovina is working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas, Federal Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nermin Džindić told Trend.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with the company BH-GAS d.o.o. Sarajevo which is in charge of development projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is working on the realization of the Southern interconnection of B&H with Croatia project, which would create conditions for future expected connection to Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)," said the minister.

He pointed out that the Southern interconnection of B&H and Croatia is a project of interconnection of gas systems of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia.

"The main objective of the project is to secure a new route of natural gas supply for B&H by which a reliable and secure natural gas supply would be secured for Bosnia and Herzegovina," noted Džindić.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

IAP is a proposed natural gas pipeline in Southeastern Europe (SEE) that will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Split in Croatia. It will be connected with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The total length of the pipeline is 511 kilometers.

News.Az

