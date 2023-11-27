Minister: Georgia to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers in 2024
27 Nov 2023
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
"The situation in our region is very tense. That is why the trilateral meeting is very important. A meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will be held in Georgia in a trilateral format in 2024," said Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze as he addressed the press conference dedicated to the results of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defence Ministers' 10th Trilateral Meeting held in Baku.
"We discussed the upcoming issues at today's meeting," the minister emphasized.
