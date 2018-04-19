Minister: Hosting Expo 2025 would cost 765mln euros

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have experts working on financial issues relating to Azerbaijan hosting World Expo 2025,” Azerbaijan’s acting Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov told a pres

According to him, if Baku is selected, the cost is estimated to be 120 million euros per year for 7 years.

"The total expenses for the construction of a fairground are estimated at 765 million euros," he said.

It should be noted that the Enquiry Mission from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is on a visit to Baku and will make its final decision in November.

