Minister: UAE keen to boost trade exchange with Azerbaijan

The existing economic cooperation level between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan doesn’t reflect the true potential of the two countries, the Emira

Al Mansouri made the remarks on the eve of the 6th meeting of the UAE-Azerbaijan Joint Commission on Economic, Commercial and Technical Collaboration to be held in Abu Dhabi on April 20.

The ways of strengthening economic cooperation in areas of tourism, energy, environment and natural resources will be the core issues of discussion at the meeting, to be held under the chairmanship of the UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri and his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev. The meeting will bring together top government and private sector executives and businessmen from the two countries.

“The committee meetings are a good platform to promote bilateral economic relations and augment investment and trade exchange between the two countries in a way that fulfils the expectations of their leaderships,” said Al Mansouri.

He added that the non-oil trade exchange between the two countries, which reached $605 million by the end of 2015, is yet to reflect the prospects of cooperation and the potential boasted by the two countries, and more efforts have to be made to use the available opportunities and resources to bring the bilateral economic relations to new heights.

