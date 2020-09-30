Ministry: Info on Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish fighters against Armenians - lies

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense issued a statement in connection with the statements that the Azerbaijani side allegedly used Turkish military aircraft against the Armenian army in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Sept. 30.

In accordance with the statement, the accusations of the Armenian side that Azerbaijan allegedly used the Turkish military aircraft against Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are a lie.

The ministry stated that this kind of disinformation exposes Armenia’s purposeful provocations.

