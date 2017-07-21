Ministry: Istanbul Ataturk Airport to operate as exhibition center

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the commissioning of the third airport in Istanbul, Istanbul Ataturk Airport will operate as an exhibition center, the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend July 21.

“The information about shutting down of Ataturk Airport is false,” the ministry said. “Ataturk Airport will be able to receive light aircraft.”

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes.

For the first time the Istanbul airport was opened for international flights in 1953 and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Currently, 55 airports operate in Turkey.

News.Az

