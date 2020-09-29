Yandex metrika counter

Ministry: Jordan concerned about development of events in Nagorno-Karabakh region

  • Politics
  • Share
Ministry: Jordan concerned about development of events in Nagorno-Karabakh region

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is concerned about the development of events between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, spokesman for the ministry Daifallah al-Fayez said, Trend reports.

Daifallah al-Fayez stressed the importance of de-escalation of the situation, restraint, observance of the ceasefire regime and the settlement of the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] within the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council through the negotiations on the basis of international law.

The spokesman also expressed regret over the casualties.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      