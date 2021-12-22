Ministry of Education, UNICEF Azerbaijan host panel discussion on skills needed for young people for work and life in 21st century (PHOTO)

The Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and UNICEF Azerbaijan hosted a panel discussion, “Reimagining Youth Skills in the 21st Century”, with the participation of young people.

The panellists that included young people, both from schools and universities, government officials, UNICEF and private sector representatives discussed the situation of young people regarding skills and worked during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ways to make education better adapted to the jobs of tomorrow.

The event was an opportunity to give young people a voice to share their aspirations views on the skills necessary in the 21st century for employment and life. The event, opened by remarks by Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev and UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Alex Heikens, also came at a time when UNICEF marks its 75th anniversary.





