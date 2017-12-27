Ministry of Emergency Situations appeals to social network users and media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operation Headquarters has released information on missing mountaineers in Guba region.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told APA that various calls were made on social networks to set up voluntary groups for the search of missing mountain climbers in the Guba region.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, taking into account meteorological conditions, warns that the search is carried out on a high mountain range with a complex terrain, and visit to these areas by persons who are not equipped with appropriate clothing, communication equipment and other rescue tools, as well as without training is dangerous to life.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations appealed to the media, public representatives and social network users not to use unofficial and unclear information on the activities of the Ministry and advises those who disseminate such information approach to the situation sensitively and with understanding. Information on the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is regularly published at the official internet information portal fhn.gov.az.

The members of the Gilavar Air & Extreme Sports Club, Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatzade, Farida Jabrayilzade, who set out from the village of Khinalig to Tufandag on Dec. 23 did not return and connection with them was interrupted.

News.Az

News.Az