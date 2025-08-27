Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, six injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gunman armed with a high-velocity rifle opened fire on a group of people standing on a Minneapolis sidewalk Tuesday, killing one person and wounding six others, police said.

At least one of the seven victims appears to have been the target of the shooting, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, who called the incident "deeply troubling," News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

"This level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight is completely sickening and unacceptable," O'Hara said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The gunman fled in a vehicle and remains at large, the chief said. Authorities are working to identify the suspect, he said.

The victims had been standing in a group on a sidewalk across the street from a Catholic high school, according to the police chief.

Minneapolis police responded to the scene after receiving a notification from the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that approximately 30 rounds of gunfire had been fired, O'Hara said.

Responding officers found one man dead at the scene and six other shooting victims in the area, including local businesses, he said.

Based on the ShotSpotter notification and the "significant" injuries sustained by the victims, police believe a high-velocity rifle was used in the shooting, O'Hara said.

"The damage that was done to the bodies of some of these victims is unspeakable," O'Hara said. "Thankfully, we don't have more people that are dead from this incident."

The six people injured in the shooting are all expected to survive, he said. All the victims are believed to be adults.

Police believe there is only one shooter, and that at least one person standing in the group was "clearly targeted," O'Hara said.

The shooter fired while standing at the corner about 15 yards away from the group, then fled in a vehicle, he said.

Some vehicles parked in the area were also damaged in the shooting.

The police chief urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to identify those who are responsible for this violence," he said.

