Minnesota Lynx win No. 2 pick in 2026 WNBA draft

The Minnesota Lynx secured the second overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft following Sunday’s Draft Lottery, with guards Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams representing the franchise.

The draft is scheduled for Monday, April 13, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are excited to have secured the number two pick in the 2026 draft,” said Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve. “This selection will no doubt be an important part of our future as we continue our pursuit of a fifth WNBA Championship.”

Minnesota entered the lottery with a 28.5% chance of obtaining the No. 2 pick, marking only the third time in franchise history that the Lynx will select second. The team previously held this spot in 2023, drafting Diamond Miller, and in 2010, selecting Monica Wright. That same year, Minnesota originally held the No. 1 pick, which was traded to Connecticut in a deal that brought Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen to the Lynx.

Historically, the second pick has produced several WNBA legends, including Hall of Famers Sylvia Fowles (2008), Swin Cash (2002), and Yolanda Griffith (1999). Recent second overall selections include Dominique Malonga (2025), Cameron Brink (2024), NaLyssa Smith (2022), Awak Kuier (2021), Satou Sabally (2020), AD Durr (2019), and Kelsey Mitchell (2018).

2026 WNBA Draft First Round Highlights:

Dallas Minnesota (from Chicago) Seattle (from Los Angeles) Washington Chicago (from Connecticut)

6–15. Remaining selections include Portland/Toronto, Toronto/Portland, Golden State, and others.

The Lynx will look to use the No. 2 pick to strengthen their roster in pursuit of another championship run.

