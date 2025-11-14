+ ↺ − 16 px

German football legend Miroslav Klose is close to signing a contract extension as head coach of Nürnberg. The 47-year-old’s current deal, set to expire next summer, is expected to be renewed until 2028, with the official announcement likely before year-end.

Klose, who previously worked with Bayern Munich’s youth teams and managed Austria’s Altach, guided Nürnberg to 10th place in his debut season at the Max-Morlock-Stadion. Despite early-season struggles following the departures of key players Caspar Jander and Stefanos Tzimas, the club has stabilized, losing just one of their last seven matches and climbing to 11th in the 2. Bundesliga, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While Klose’s managerial career is progressing, he remains best known for his remarkable World Cup goalscoring record. Over four tournaments, the former striker netted 16 goals, surpassing Brazil’s Ronaldo, who scored 15 in his career, including in the 2014 final when Germany lifted the trophy.

Behind Klose is fellow German Gerd Müller, who scored 14 goals across just two World Cups. Current stars could challenge Klose’s record at the next World Cup in North America: Lionel Messi has 13 goals from five tournaments and has already helped Argentina qualify, while France’s Kylian Mbappé has 12 goals from two competitions and enters the prime of his career at 26.

Klose’s combination of coaching ambition and legendary status ensures he remains a central figure in both German football and World Cup history.

News.Az